Nautilus Project celebrate their 100th Gibraltar Beach Clean with 460kg of waste collected

The first ever Great Gibraltar Beach Cleans was held on February 18th, 2017 hosted at Rosia Bay and to relive history, the local charity decided to host their one hundredth clean there.Overall, 460kg of waste and debris was managed to be collected throughout the event.In the six years that The Nautilus Project have been hosting the beach cleans, over six tonnes of refuse has been able to be removed from Gibraltar’s shores.

