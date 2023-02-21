70 day countdown for coronation approaches

In some seventy days time Charles III will be crowned King.

The monarch, who already ascended to the throne five months ago on the death of Queen Elizabeth, will nonetheless undergo the traditional, ceremonial, coronation which will mark his new role for the country and for the Commonwealth.

Plan your Coronation Weekend

Saturday 6 May 2023

Coronation Day

- Procession to Westminster Abbey

- Ceremony at Westminster Abbey

- Procession from Abbey to Buckingham Palace

- Balcony appearance by newly crowned King and Queen Consort

Sunday 7 May 2023

- Coronation Lunch

- Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle

- Lighting up the Nation

Monday 8 May 2023

- Coronation Bank Holiday

- The Big Help Out



