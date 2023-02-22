A heartfelt welcome to the Care Agency

His Excellency the Governor Sir David Steel and the Minister for Health and Care Albert Isola were warmly welcomed to several Care Agency premises on Thursday 16th February 2023.

Their first stop was Waterport Terraces Day Centre for the Elderly where they were greeted by clients and even participated in their Valentine’s Week games and activities. Secondly, they visited St Bernadette’s Resource Centre where they met service users and staff carrying out a variety of sessions, such as living skills, well-being and computer skills.Handmade gifts were also created and presented to His Excellency and Minister Isola as a token of appreciation.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

22-02-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR