Tangier Exchange, Donation to Donabo Gardens & MFG talk

A launch event of a commemorative coin celebrating the historical relation between Gibraltar and Morocco was attended by Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture.

The event was held in Donabo Gardens, Tangier and was organised by The Gibraltar Morocco Business Association and coincided with a cultural exchange being organised by GCS and the JM Memorial Foundation marking the links and relationship between both communities.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

22-02-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR