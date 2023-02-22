Chinese hope to introduce Gibraltar modular buildings to Europe

MODULAR In a statement to the media in Chinese and in English, under the heading “CIMC tops off Gibraltar’s first modular building”, the company has explained how it won the order to supply the modular units “in the face of fierce competition.”

It did do by leveraging its nearly twenty years of successful experience in overseas projects and with the support of other associated companies in the wider Chinese group. The 10 storey elderly residential building is scheduled to come into operation in mid-2023, which it describes as a “tight schedule and a heavy task”.

