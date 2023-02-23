Miss Teen Gibraltar

Charlize will be competing in different preliminary rounds throughout the week and the Grand Final is on Tuesday 28th February.Charlize Said: I’m so excited to represent Gibraltar in the biggest pageant for teens in the universe. I’m very grateful to have this opportunity to live an experience of a lifetime and to meet all the beautiful girls from all around the world! Please follow my instagram @missteengibraltarofficial and follow my journey!

23-02-23