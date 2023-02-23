“We are looking at plans to refurbish or even build a new cruise terminal” says Minister for Tourism

This was in response to questions put by PANORAMA to the Tourism Minister regarding whether there were any plans to refurbish the cruise terminal, after hearing comments over the last few weeks about how it is in need of restoration.The topic of cruises in Gibraltar has been somewhat in the limelight recently, due to Royal Caribbean’s decision not to include Gibraltar in any of its itineraries for 2024. When questioned on the subject in Parliament last week, Minister Daryanani explained that one brand of the Royal Caribbean group have taken the decision not to stop in Gibraltar during 2024 due to operational reasons.

23-02-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR