Proposed residential development in Devil’s Tower Road outline approved at DPC

by MEGAN STRINGER An outline application to construct a mixed-use development at 45-55 Devil’s Tower Road was granted by a majority vote at the latest Development and Planning Commission on Thursday, but not without a lengthy discussion.

The current scheme followed on from a previous submission that was deferred in July last year, which comprised of a 28-storey residential led development with 139 residential units, as well as a commercial premises at ground floor, amongst other amenities.Members raised concerns when it was previously debated regarding the height, scale and massing as well as the truncated roof on the towers and apprehensions of visual impact.

24-02-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR