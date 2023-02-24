Spanish military exercise near Gibraltar reflects geostrategic ambition
MILITARY
Meanwhile, the Spanish press has been full of speculation that discussions on military matters will form part of a separate package in the event that a UK-EU treaty about Gibraltar is concluded. A few days ago a major exercise which involved two hundred Spanish troops and military equipment came to an end in the Campo de Gibraltar. The objective of the exercise was to test the readiness and the ability of the Spanish armed forces to control and defend the coastline here, including control of maritime traffic in the zone with a particular emphasis on any vessel carrying out suspicious activity. It should be noted that the focus was security and defence as opposed to law enforcement.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
24-02-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
Search Panorama
Headlines
- PANORAMA VACANCY
- Spanish military exercise near Gibraltar reflects geostrategic ambition
- Proposed residential development in Devil’s Tower Road outline approved at DPC
- DCM addresses University of Seville students
- TESTING OF ALARMS IN THE NAVAL BASE: Saturday 25 and Tuesday 28 February
- Northern Ireland deal possible as Spain remodels border
- “We are looking at plans to refurbish or even build a new cruise terminal” says Minister for Tourism
- Miss Teen Gibraltar