Project to beautify and landscape Europort Avenue, Europort Road and Euro City Passage

Monday, February 27, 2023 - 11:04

HM Government of Gibraltar is pleased to announce that as part of the Gibraltar Active Travel Strategy, a project to provide pedestrian and cycling infrastructure as part of a wholescale beautification and landscaping project at Europort Avenue, Europort Road and Euro City Passage was given a unanimous green light for outline planning approval at Thursday’s DPC meeting.


The project aims to include access and drop off zones to the new schools in the area via a one-way traffic flow system, social and landscaped green areas and a bi-directional bicycle lane.

