Project to beautify and landscape Europort Avenue, Europort Road and Euro City Passage

HM Government of Gibraltar is pleased to announce that as part of the Gibraltar Active Travel Strategy, a project to provide pedestrian and cycling infrastructure as part of a wholescale beautification and landscaping project at Europort Avenue, Europort Road and Euro City Passage was given a unanimous green light for outline planning approval at Thursday’s DPC meeting.
The project aims to include access and drop off zones to the new schools in the area via a one-way traffic flow system, social and landscaped green areas and a bi-directional bicycle lane.
27-02-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR