Frontex not engaged as Spain readies for EU Presidency

 Monday, February 27, 2023 - 11:06
Frontex has not yet been formally engaged or involved in the negotiations between the United Kingdom and the European Union about the future relationship of Gibraltar with the bloc. This emerged in response by the European Commission to a question in the European Parliament.

KEY ROLE
This will no doubt come as a surprise given the key role that Frontex is expected to play in the controls to enter the Schengen Area from here in the event of a successful outcome to the treaty. 

It is perhaps an indication that nothing should be taken for granted, even at this late stage in the proceedings. Indeed, the UK Ambassador to Spain Hugh Elliott made it clear when addressing law students recently that a number of thorny issues remained to be resolved. Although, the Ambassador indicated at the same time that considerable progress had been achieved already and that he was optimistic and determined to arrive at a solution which was good for all sides because at base, “diplomacy is about people, and in this case it is the people of Gibraltar and those in the Campo”.

