by George Mascarenhas, former Minister Spring 1991 saw the beginning of the end of the Gibraltar Labour Party/Association for the Advancement of Civil Rights (AACR).

As the last deputy Leader of the Party, it still pains me to make recollections of this period and I honestly think that the stigma will never quite go away. It involved numerous people and I will attempt to tell it as it was and not as many people think it happened.

