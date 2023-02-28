The competition season starts for Gibraltar Rhythmic Gymnastics

After our great success at Commonwealth Games 2022, the GRGA have started competing again in high level international competitions. In February we saw the start of the season with the top six gymnasts competing in an International Competition in Guadalajara, Madrid.
Gymnasts Nyah Galia, Thea Cawthorn, Chanel Trinidad, and Faith Guilliano, have joined the GRGA International Competition Team, alongside their teammates Kylie Gaivizo and Mie Alvarez.
Mie Alvarez and Kylie Gaivizo competed in the Absoluto Senior Section, competing against top National teams from Armenia, Portugal, and Ukraine as well as the best clubs in Spain.
