Minister Daryanani at airline conference in Tangier

The Minister for Business and Tourism, Vijay Daryanani, has attended the CONNECT Route Development Forum in Tangier. He was accompanied by Mr Kevin Bossino, CEO of the Tourist Board.

The conference brought together airlines, airports and tourism decision makers to connect and drive the future of aviation.It gave the Minister the opportunity to meet with airlines that currently fly to Gibraltar and those that are being targeted to enter the Gibraltar market, especially from Morocco.

28-02-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR