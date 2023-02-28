Young Gibraltar footballer progresses in UK

Gibraltar born James Scanlon is now living the dream as a youth team player at Manchester United, and it is hoped that he can go all the way and become a first team player at one the biggest clubs in world football.

The 16-year-old attacking midfielder who has an eye for goal, arrived at Old Trafford having moved from Derby Country in the summer of 2021, in a deal that also involved Malachi Sharpe and Sekou Kaba travelling in the same direction.Scanlon is a promising talent, and recently scored his first goal for United’s under-18 team in a 3-2 victory over at home to arch rivals Liverpool in a match played at the Carrington training ground.He made his debut for the academy team last December, coming on as a substitute against Middlesbrough.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

28-02-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR