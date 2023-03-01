Rooke development sets a new standard

In this world of walled and gated communities, complete with security fences and barriers, the proposed commercial project on the Rooke site is very rare and highly unusual. In building after building all over Gibraltar, for decades now, developers build right to the very edge of their site, as wide and as high as possible, and they lock out the public.

Yet the proposal for the redevelopment of the Rooke site has set a new standard which others can and should follow. This still needs to be approved separately by the Development and Planning Commission (DPC), but it would be odd indeed if this particular proposal was sacrificed at the altar of town planning when others with far less public appeal and use have been allowed to go forward.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

01-03-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR