His Excellency the Governor visits PANORAMA
Thursday, March 2, 2023 - 11:08
A typical day at PANORAMA starts off with news gathering, then to writing articles and reports, and on to page making and finally printing all under one roof.
At the premises in Irish Town, newspapers have been printed and published since the 1800s, from the pre-war days of El Anunciador onto the post-war Gibraltar Post and Panorama, the tradition having continued since the 1800s.
The Governor arrived on the Rock 10th June 2020.
He has been a part of Gibraltar’s Community and connected with people since his arrival. We we’re privileged to host His Excellency at our historic premises in Irish Town which he had previously visited in November 2021.
