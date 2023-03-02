Air traffic & other essential services should not fall foul of trade union disruption

In previous articles on the subject of industrial relations, I have urged the Gibraltar Government to enact protective legislation against wildcat strikes or indeed any form of industrial action in the Rock’s essential services.

In the past these were defined as the military, the police, the fire brigade and the ambulance service. Modern day needs oblige that the list be extended to include all law enforcement agencies, the Gibraltar Health Authority, air traffic control, water and electricity generation, telephone and internet services.After the experience of recent years it is not inconceivable that food supply and distribution outlets be afforded the same categorisation.

02-03-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR