Thirty Cadets from The Gibraltar Cadet Force have just returned from a week’s training at Holcombe Moor Training Camp near Bury, Greater Manchester.

The training, conducted in cold but brilliant sunshine, despite the forecasts of a week of traditional Manchester rain, comprised military skills, fieldcraft, patrolling and skill at arms. The Gibraltar youngsters were joined by cadets from Greater Manchester Army Cadet Force, with whom an alliance was established four years ago.

02-03-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR