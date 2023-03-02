Poetry book launch of “A Collection of Thoughts.” by Sonia Golt

On Tuesday evening at the City Hall, his Worship the Mayor held a poetry reading as part of the launch of Sonia Golt’s new book “A Collection of Thoughts;” The proceeds of which will be donated to the Bosom Buddie`s Cancer Trust.

It was nothing short of a magical evening. All those who attended, and it was well attended, because Sonia has many followers, were spell bound at times as they listened to the various renditions all taken from her book of poems. The poems include works in English and in Spanish.

