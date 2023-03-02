Gibraltar major supplier of fuel to Spain

Importations of diesel from places like Gibraltar has saved Spanish motorists from paying more for their fuel. While the Rock is not exactly renowned for its oilfields, oil wells or oil rigs, the latest official figures from Spain list it high up as one of the group of countries whose supplies have replaced Russian oil.

The data obviously refers to oil which passes through or is traded through from or otherwise shows Gibraltar as the point of sale. This is, in a sense very good news which should be added to the many other ways in which Gibraltar is already a real and positive benefit to the wider interests of the Spanish state and also to its citizens and consumers. The entry into force of further EU sanctions against petroleum products from Russia led to a genuine fear that the price of diesel in Spain was going to go through the roof.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

02-03-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR