Have you seen Christopher Wink, 32, or know where he is?

The RGP would like to speak to him to help them with enquiries relating to a criminal investigation.If you can help, contact the RGP Control Room on 200 72500 (anonymously if need be) or online at https://bit.ly/3J7QMib

02-03-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR