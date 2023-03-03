World Book Day at Loreto Convent School

World Book Day has arrived at Loreto Convent School, with both pupils and staff dressing up as a character from their favourite story. Pupils from our Nursery and Lower School were lucky enough to have author Anna Bogie read them some of her books and talk to the children about developing rhyme.

Our Upper Primary pupils listened to visiting author Lowri Madoc, who read extracts from her semi-autobiographical book ‘Hetty Backstage’ and answered questions about being an author. The pupils also had the opportunity to participate in a book themed treasure hunt around the school grounds and, if that wasn’t enough, they participated in fun-based literacy activities throughout the day within their classes.

