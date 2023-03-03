Plans to build accessible roof terrace as part of St Michael’s Cabin filed with Town Planner
Due to the context and history of the site, the document adds that numerous design considerations have been taken into account throughout the entire process. Overall, the main consideration is that the design of the roof terrace is “sympathetic to the natural environment and respect the regulations governing development within the nature reserve.” This, will be done by a careful deliberation of the impact of any new construction or activities on the ‘local ecosystem’, which would include implementing particular measures to help to minimise this impact.
As part of the application, the applicants and agents have incorporated a Macaque Management Plan to support the scheme going forward.
