Faster patrol boat for Guardia Civil raises incursions concern
TOP SPEED
The vessel, named Rio Flumen, boasts a top speed of 60 knots which is three times as fast as other Spanish patrol boats in the area. It also features the ability to turn 360 degrees at speed and in a short distance, which is expected to be useful when conducting a high speed chase out at sea. The firm Aister, which built and designed the fast launch, informed those present at the Sotogrande presentation that it carried two 1800 hp engines and a light aluminum hull, which obviously accounts for the high speed that it can reach. They also boasted that it can come from a top speed to a complete halt within a distance of 36 metres. Obviously all this comes with a price tag of some 1.9 million euros.
