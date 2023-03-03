Minister Cortes best wishes to Youth Choir

Minister for Culture, John Cortes, paid a visit to GAMPA to express his best wishes to the Gibraltar Youth Choir at their last rehearsal before flying to Manchester to compete in the Manchester Amateur Choir Competition on Sunday.

The Minister spoke to the choir members and to Director Christian Santos, and was treated to a performance of one of the numbers.“I’m sure they’ll do very well”, he said. “They always do us proud and it will be such a wonderful experience for these young people who will promoting Gibraltar’s Culture in UK.”

