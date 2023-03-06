St Paul’s hosts One Love event as part of World Book Day celebrations

‘St. Paul’s School hosted their traditional One Love event this week as part of their World Book Week celebrations. The One Love initiative which was spearheaded by the school’s Headteacher, Mr Aguilera, over 5 years ago, involves each child inviting a loved one to school to join them to work together on an activity. It aims to provide children with the opportunity to learn with a member of their family and develop some of the core elements of learning skills such as teamwork, communication and critical thinking.
With a view to make the children’s World Book Day costumes more personalised and meaningful, as has been the case at St. Paul’s for the past few years, the One Love activity consisted of the children interacting with their loved one to create their own unique t-shirt. This then served as their outfit to wear on World Book Day (Thursday 2nd March). The tshirt’s theme was based around the school’s World Book Week focus book, ‘Bloom’ by Anne Booth.
