St Paul’s hosts One Love event as part of World Book Day celebrations

‘St. Paul’s School hosted their traditional One Love event this week as part of their World Book Week celebrations. The One Love initiative which was spearheaded by the school’s Headteacher, Mr Aguilera, over 5 years ago, involves each child inviting a loved one to school to join them to work together on an activity. It aims to provide children with the opportunity to learn with a member of their family and develop some of the core elements of learning skills such as teamwork, communication and critical thinking.