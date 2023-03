The Department of Education has this week opened the application window for Nursery and Reception enrolments for the 2023/2024 academic year.

As was the case last year, the application process will be conducted in an electronic manner. Applications will be received and processed digitally, with interested parents and carers being directed to the Department of Education’s website at www.education.gov.gi

06-03-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR