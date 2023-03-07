Yesterday the Office of the Chief Secretary held its first Public Service Excellence and Improvement Awards ceremony at the Mayor’s Parlour. The awards aim to recognise and celebrate excellence, improvement and development across the public service.

The awards serve as a platform to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of government employees who have made significant contributions to the public service. It is expected that this recognition will not only boost the morale of staff but also help in spreading best practices across Government. The awards have been designed with the interest of employees at heart and all winners were selected by an independent external panel from nominations submitted by their fellow colleagues.

