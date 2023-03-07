Gibraltar waters included in Spanish designation plan

The Spanish government has designated the priority use of the sea around Gibraltar as part of a package of legislation which determines the use of their own territorial waters. This emerged after approval was given by Spain’s Council of Ministers a few days ago for a maritime wind-farm off the Campo de Gibraltar.

Spain has been divided into five maritime zones and a Royal Decree has just determined what activity is and is permitted or preferred in each of them. The five maritime areas are the North Atlantic, the South Atlantic, the Strait and Alboran, the Levante and Balearics and finally the Canary Islands. The Spanish Government has just completed a process which has culminated in the publication of a report on the activity that will be allowed in each of those zones.

07-03-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR