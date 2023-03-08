Storm damage - OS 35 update report

The Captain of the Port has received a survey report detailing the damage sustained by the OS 35 wreck as a result of recent storms.

DAMAGE TO THE HULL Damage to both the accommodation block and hull had been anticipated and prepared for with the stripping of the interior and unloading of the vessel prior to the onset of the bad weather. Whilst the wreck has sustained structural damage, most visibly to the starboard side of the accommodation block and hull, this is not considered to be extensive given the overall situation. MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION 08-03-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR The Spanish spokesman for the European Parliament and its Director of Communications Jaume Duch has said that the UK and the EU are set on a path towards a treaty about Gibraltar. He was also questioned about the status of former Catalan President Carles Puigdemont.