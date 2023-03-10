Battalion Second in Command Major Pitto receives his MBE in Windsor Castle

Major Pitto returned to the Royal Gibraltar Regiment in July last year after spending two years in British Forces Gibraltar as the Operations and Plans officer. He was awarded an MBE for his services as the primary lead in developing plans and supporting efforts against the COVID 19 pandemic, as well as leading with contingency planning within the military environment, and being a force driver in executing charitable events.He most notably played a huge part in organising the successful first ever Armed Forces Day on the Rock in 2020 which saw Her Majesty’s Naval Base filled by thousands of members of the general public.

