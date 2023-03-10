Sturgeon’s demise is good news for democracy

The news of Nicola Sturgeon’s removal as head of the Scottish regional government as a result of the political backlash provoked by her misconceived transgender law is perhaps the best news to emerge from the British Islands in a long time.

Sturgeon who has spent the better part of the last decade trying to destroy the United Kingdom, represents the type of dogmatic, fanatical nationalism, that has become associated to equally toxic separatist movements in different parts of Europe -- Cataluña and the Balkans spring to mind.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

10-03-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR