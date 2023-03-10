Outline planning for Rooke development approved

by MEGAN STRINGER
The Development and Planning Commission (DPC) gave outline planning permission to the proposed development at Rooke in a special meeting yesterday morning. There were no votes against the planning application with every member of the Commission voting in favour except one abstention. A number of conditions and improvements were suggested at the same time.
The architects for the application, WSRM Architects gave a presentation on behalf of Carlton Properties Limited.
The development is projected to provide a range of mixed-used facilities, including residential accommodation spread between three blocks, commercial office spaces, retail units, and a ‘new major’ supermarket chain, and an urban park.
