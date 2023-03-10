Royal Navy tweaks Mayor’s nose

The presence of four Royal Navy warships in Gibraltar this week, all at the same time, will have sent a clear message to Madrid. It is possible to negotiate a treaty and to enjoy good neighbourly relations through an area of shared prosperity but none of this is mutually exclusive to the Rock’s important military role.
SUBMARINE
The presence of HMS Audacious, a nuclear powered Astute class submarine, has once again prompted the expected chorus of complaints from political and environmental sectors in Spain. This will not come as a surprise to anyone as the usual suspects seem to relish in repeating the same exaggerated doomsday predictions every time a US or UK nuclear submarine calls at Gibraltar.
10-03-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR