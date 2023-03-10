Power Outage – 10th March 2023
There are several reasons that can cause an earth fault. Some of these reasons include insulation failure, physical damage to underground cables or an overload of cables which can result in conductors getting cut and falling into a ground point, and natural disturbances shifting cables and equipment.
By 06:00 various elements of our High Voltage network had been reconfigured in order to restore power to the majority of our Customers.
At present, the power supply to Customers in the vicinity of Governor’s Parade, Arengo’s, Willis’, and the East side, remains disconnected whilst work continues to identify the exact location of the fault.
