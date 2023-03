Reception children at St Mary's Lower Primary School enjoyed a morning visit to the Gibraltar Fire & Rescue Service station as part of the topic on "People who Help us".

They were also lucky to have Mr Soussi visit our school and speak to the children on what they should do if they find themselves in an emergency, how to keep safe and the different types of equipment used by the officers.

