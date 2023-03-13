The EU country with the most infringements of environmental laws

“As to the implications of brexit on the common fisheries policy. Given that under the terms of accession to the EEC the CFP does not apply in BGTW`s, it is imperative that any future UK deal with the EU on this does not change this position.”

So there you have it; Donaana can go take a hike, as millions of euros have gone into agricultural subsidies and thousands of hectares of land and `ample groundwater,` which has transformed Huelva into a centre of intensive berry production; making Spain the world`s largest exporter of strawberries, blackberries, and raspberries with an estimated export in 2021 of 1.7 billion euros. See what I mean?

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

13-03-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR