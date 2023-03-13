Spain enters Gibraltar declaration in international treaty

The Spanish government has reserved its position on the territorial extension to Gibraltar of a major international convention. This action has been taken in advance of the possibility that the agreement should ever be extended to the Rock in the future.

The Council of Europe Convention on Access to Official Documents, also known as the Tromso Convention, dates back to 2009. It was then regarded as the world’s first binding treaty on access to official information by the general public, although it contained a number of limitations and restrictions which could be used to deny the request.

