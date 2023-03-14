First four contestants sign up for Mrs Gibraltar 2023

Giorgina Victoria White 37 years old Mother of a one and a half year old baby boy. Loves belly dancing, musical theatre and listening to Lady Gaga. “I have always enjoyed modelling and always regretted not entering Miss Gibraltar, so when I was finally eligible for Mrs Gibraltar, I thought why not?!”

Gail Cortes

24 years old

Mother of a one year old baby boy. Loves modelling and has been modelling since a very young age as a hobby.

“I decided to join Mrs Gibraltar 2023 to boost my confidence, enjoy the experience and to make friends along the journey.”

Kyreille García

31 years old

Mother of two boys. Enjoys working out at the gym and going on hikes with the family.

“As I spent the better part of my life taking care of others, whether it would be family or friends, I am at a point in my life where I feel it’s time to invest in myself.”

Francesca Giling

29 years old

2 children: 1 son , 1 daughter

Loves outdoors activities, hiking, cycling and exploring.

I decided to join Mrs Gibraltar abecause I would like to put myself out of my comfort zone and I think this platform is the perfect opportunity to do so. I am also interested in the adventure this will bring.

