First four contestants sign up for Mrs Gibraltar 2023
Gail Cortes
24 years old
Mother of a one year old baby boy. Loves modelling and has been modelling since a very young age as a hobby.
“I decided to join Mrs Gibraltar 2023 to boost my confidence, enjoy the experience and to make friends along the journey.”
Kyreille García
31 years old
Mother of two boys. Enjoys working out at the gym and going on hikes with the family.
“As I spent the better part of my life taking care of others, whether it would be family or friends, I am at a point in my life where I feel it’s time to invest in myself.”
Francesca Giling
29 years old
2 children: 1 son , 1 daughter
Loves outdoors activities, hiking, cycling and exploring.
I decided to join Mrs Gibraltar abecause I would like to put myself out of my comfort zone and I think this platform is the perfect opportunity to do so. I am also interested in the adventure this will bring.
14-03-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
Search Panorama
Headlines
- PANORAMA VACANCY
- Argentina follows Spain and rejects cooperation agreement
- Commonwealth flag hoisted over Commonwealth Park
- Bringing care closer to home
- Andre Rieu collaboration follow up
- First four contestants sign up for Mrs Gibraltar 2023
- Spain enters Gibraltar declaration in international treaty
- Could you complete ten thousand steps a day?