Andre Rieu collaboration follow up

The Gibraltar Sea Scouts Pipe Band were guests of the legendary Dutch violinist and conductor Andre Rieu this past Friday. Halfway through the show, the pipes and drums marched into the arena, surprising and delighting the spectators, of which there were over 10,000.
Joining the professional 60 piece Johann Strauss orchestra on stage, Gibraltar's pipe band performed Highland Cathedral before marching off, later to return for an encore performance of Amazing Grace.
