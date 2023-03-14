Bringing care closer to home

Philips and Gibraltar Health Authority announce 16-year, long-term strategic partnership, transforming patient imaging and cardiac care at St Bernard’s Hospital
For the first time, patients at St Bernard’s Hospital in Gibraltar will no longer need to travel abroad for treatment of acute cardiac diseases, as the Gibraltar Health Authority prepares to provide local coronary angiography and angioplasty services in a new interventional cardiac suite.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
14-03-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR