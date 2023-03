Yesterday, Monday 13th March, over 2.6 million people celebrate Commonwealth Day across the Commonwealth Family of Nations. This year’s theme is ‘Forging a Sustainable and Peaceful Common Future’.

The day has been marked in Gibraltar with the addition of an 8m flag mast at Commonwealth Park, which has been proudly flying the Commonwealth flag since the since the early hours of yesterday.

