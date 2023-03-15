Carmen Gomez Diary

At the back entrance of Wellington front, you can see the state of disrepair on part of the City wall there. A wooden board has been attached at the side of an opening there sometime back, where the cement has started to crumble.

I wrote about these beautiful City Walls some years ago which have been defaced over time, when cement has been used to cover its cracks, instead of using something more akin to the original stone front. Please could something be done about it?

15-03-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR