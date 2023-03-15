Reciprocal recognition and exchange of driving licences agreed with Spain
As a result, and regardless of the outcome of ongoing negotiations concerning Gibraltar’s relationship with the EU:
• Gibraltar driving licences of visitors to Spain will continue to be recognised in Spain, without the need for Gibraltar driving licences to be accompanied by International Driving Permits.
• For those holders of Gibraltar driving licences resident in Spain, Gibraltar driving licences may be exchanged without the need to take a practical or theory test in Spain.
• Gibraltar licence holders resident in Spain will have their licences recognised in Spain for 6 months, either from the date this Agreement begins to apply if you are already resident in Spain, or if you move to Spain after this date, from the date you obtain residence.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
15-03-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
Search Panorama
Headlines
- PANORAMA VACANCY
- Reciprocal recognition and exchange of driving licences agreed with Spain
- Spain on the hot-seat after Northern Ireland deal
- Carmen Gomez Diary
- Argentina follows Spain and rejects cooperation agreement
- Commonwealth flag hoisted over Commonwealth Park
- Bringing care closer to home
- Andre Rieu collaboration follow up