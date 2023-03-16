Passport requirements when traveling

To be valid for travel to and from the Schengen area, according to the Schengen Border Code, third country passports must:• Have been issued within the last 10 years on the date of arrival in a Schengen country, and• Have at least 6 months’ validity remaining on the date of intended departure from the last country visited in the Schengen area.Passport holders are reminded to check the entry requirements for other countries that are outside the Schengen area.

16-03-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR