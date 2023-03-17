Parliament pays tribute to Louis Triay KC

The Chief Minister referred to Mr Triay’s record as a practicing lawyer and to his time as a Member of the Legislative Council in the 1960s. The Leader of the Opposition Keith Azopardi recalled his conversations with Mr Triay in the legal chambers where they were both partners. The Deputy Chief Minister Dr Garcia described Mr Triay as a Gibraltarian patriot.In her contribution Marlene Hassan Nahon expressed her condolences to the family and Damon Bossino remembered Mr Triay’s extraordinary friendship with the former King of Spain.May he rest in peace.

