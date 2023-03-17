Airport issues generate passenger concern

There is concern in the industry that any further disruption to air services may cause incalculable damage to Gibraltar and to the reputation of the airport. While it is generally accepted that this can be a difficult runway, and that little can be done about this given the geography, it is a completely different matter when staff or equipment issues are responsible for diversions.

DIVERSIONS

There are some areas where Gibraltar airport can do very little to ameliorate flight diversions. The main cause has traditionally been the weather, more wind than rain, and coming from the south west in particular. It is very common for connoisseurs of Gibraltar airport to check the wind strength and direction before they board an aircraft in the United Kingdom in an attempt to seek reassurance as to whether the aircraft will land in Gibraltar or face the possibility of diversion to Malaga.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

17-03-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR