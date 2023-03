Gary Lineker’s inappropriate comments likening Richi Sunak Government’s new policy to curb criminal gangs involved in the human trafficking of illegal immigrants into the country to Nazi Germany,

has opened a can of worms in terms of the boundaries of freedom of expression and editorial control in a publicly funded media outlet.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

20-03-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR