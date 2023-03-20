Palm prints, fingermarks and DNA in upgraded EU border database

The Schengen Information System, which is the security database that persons entering and leaving the European Union are checked against, has just been upgraded and strengthened. Fingerprints, photographs, palm prints, palm marks, finger marks and DNA are already a part of the newly introduced system.

TOUGHER

This tougher border control mechanism is already up and running in Spain and 29 other European countries, with only Cyprus waiting to be connected. In the event of there being no treaty on Gibraltar’s future relationship with the European Union, the full force of the Schengen Border Code will fall on the land frontier between Gibraltar and Spain.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

20-03-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR